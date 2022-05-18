Memphis mom creates Facebook group to help parents impacted by the baby formula shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With parents unable to find baby formula in stores, a Memphis mother created a Facebook group for parents to step up and help one another.

Stephanie Patino created the Facebook group called “Baby Formula and Things.”

“We put it together and it just extended like, WOW 1.9K members in just three days,” said Patino.

Malori Landers has a 10-week-old baby, she says the group is a huge help.

“It has alleviated some of the stress, but shelves are becoming more scarce with their formulas it’s like they are more empty than yesterday,” said Landers.

Landers says the group is not limited to moms, she says dads, even grandfathers have joined, all wondering when the shortage will end.

“It’s crazy and it’s frustrating and it makes me angry, there are so many different excuses for the shortage and regardless of the reason it’s still happening and we still have to feed our babies, and this is one thing that should never been on a shortage,” said Landers.

Rob Ikard is president of the Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association, he’s hopeful that with the reopening of the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan that relief will soon follow.

“The plant that went offline for example comeback online here in the next week or so and they will start rolling out product a few weeks after that,” said Ikard.

