Memphis City pools open in May for the summer

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the summer heat coming back, the City of Memphis announced today outdoor pools and splash pads will open on May 28!

The city has nine outdoor pools and three indoor pools that are open to Memphis residents.

For more details on how to get a pass and hours of operation go to Memphis Parks’ website.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

