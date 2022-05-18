Long list of improvements ahead for Jeran Jackson Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nobody in Memphis wanted the NBA Playoffs to end for the Grizzlies and no player is ready to get after the off-season than Grizzlies Forward Jeran Jackson, Jr. Not because he wants to head to some exotic beach somewhere on the planet but, Jackson wants to head to the gym to continue molding his craft.

Jackson led the NBA in blocked shots this year while averaging more than 16 points and four rebounds per game.

Both Jackson and the Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins realize he’s got much more in the tank. He was given a laundry list of things to work on this summer.

“I’m looking at the list; you see all these pages. It’s long. I know that’s what he expects of me,” said Jackosn. “I expect a lot out of myself. I expect a lot out of me. He’s done a great job from the jump putting belief in me. Expecting me to be my best. So i expect him to want me to do more, and i accept that. We’ve got to have endurance. We played 100 games this year.

You want to be playing 100 plus each year. Got to have your body right to endure that. Strength in his legs. Big Key. Strength inside. Ability to pass. Mobility on the outside. Reason your list is long is cause you embrace it own it. On both ends of the floor.”

Jackson also recognized as one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award.

The award is for the player who exhibits the most impactful social justice activism in the NBA.

The 22-year-old has worked to advance health and economic equity in Black and brown communities, creating women empowerment initiatives and increasing voter awareness in the Memphis area.

The winner will be announced during the NBA Finals in June; $100,000 goes to the charity of the winner’s choice.

