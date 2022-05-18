Kids get new bikes at giveaway from police, sheriff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of Shelby County kids will have new bikes for the summer.

The Sheriff’s & Police Activities League of Memphis and Shelby County hosted the special giveaway Wednesday at the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.

Twenty-five children between the ages of 5 and 7 were gifted with new rides.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says there are takeaways from the event outside of just new bikes.

“We talk about having things for kids to do and certainly athletics is apart of it,” Bonner said. “Team building or getting kids to understand to work together to achieve a particular goal. We are exited to be here. We are happy to be here and hopeful these young people will be happy when they leave because they will be leaving with bicycles--but still it is more about the team building aspect.”

The league is dedicated to preventing juvenile crime by creating connections between kids, cops and the community.

