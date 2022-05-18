Advertise with Us
Jury indicts man charged in Dixie Queen employee’s murder

Quandaryus House charged in Dixie Queen murder
Quandaryus House charged in Dixie Queen murder(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of a restaurant employee after a late-night food run turned into a deadly situation.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Quandaryus House was indicted on a count of first-degree murder in connection to the January murder.

On Jan. 15, House and a woman drove to Dixie Queen on South Bellevue Boulevard in Frayser around 12:30 a.m. After House placed his order at the drive-thru he drove up to the window where he tried to change his order and began arguing with an employee, 18-year-old Maresha Williams.

After receiving their food, House and his friend left the drive-thru but later returned. This time the woman was driving and House was reportedly in the back seat.

The car pulled up to the window again as House fired shots into the store, according to the DA’s office.

Williams was hit in the abdomen and rushed to the hospital where she died.

House was arrested and charged a week and a half later.

He is in the Shelby County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

