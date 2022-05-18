Advertise with Us
How TN travel blogger turned her side hustle into a 6-figure salary

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pandemic had many looking into side hustles to make addition cash flow.

Former TV presenter and graphic designer Morgan Overholt joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how she turned her travel blog into a business with a six digital revenue.

“Follow your passion, but make sure it makes money,” Overholt said. “As far as the three pieces of advice I would give to brand new bloggers would be as followings…don’t get lost in the details. Launch a simple website. It doesn’t have to be the prettiest thing you’ve ever seen. Just make sure it’s a simple theme, make sure it’s fast. That is what’s more important because people want to make sure it’s loading really quickly without any kind of delays. The second thing I would say is, yes, get comfortable with writing and get comfortable using those tools that I talked about because that was the real difference maker for us. Before, when we first launched, [we were] writing whatever we thought we should be writing about because we had no data to go on. Formatting it however we wanted to format it because we didn’t know any better. So, research those tools that will really give you those guidelines to show you know exactly how to write will actually give you a score on your writing and predict with almost 90% certainty where you’re going to rank on google, which is pretty awesome. And then three make sure you turn that traffic into dollars.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

