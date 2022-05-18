Hernando board of supervisors propose plan for medical marijuana program

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando board of supervisors have outlined a proposed plan for it’s medical marijuana program.

During a meeting last night, the board heard from the Medical Cannabis Committee about what it would like to present to the planning committee.

Some of the things included, prohibiting dispensaries from operating in the historic district and within 500 feet from the courthouse.

They’re also looking at charging business owners a $1,000 license fee.

We’ll continue to follow this story and keep you updated on the air and online as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

