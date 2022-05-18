Advertise with Us
Hernando board of supervisors propose plan for medical marijuana program
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando board of supervisors have outlined a proposed plan for it’s medical marijuana program.

During a meeting last night, the board heard from the Medical Cannabis Committee about what it would like to present to the planning committee.

Some of the things included, prohibiting dispensaries from operating in the historic district and within 500 feet from the courthouse.

They’re also looking at charging business owners a $1,000 license fee.

We’ll continue to follow this story and keep you updated on the air and online as this story develops.

