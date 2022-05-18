Grizzlies don’t get Lakers pick in NBA Draft Lottery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Memphis Grizzlies aren’t in the NBA Draft Lottery, thanks to their second-best record in the association, it’s still good to know what the competition is doing.

The Lakers didn’t win enough games for the Griz to get their pick, which ends up being eighth overall.

That goes to New Orleans via an earlier trade.

The Grizz would’ve gotten it if it fell outside the Top 10. The Lottery comes down to Sacramento, Oklahoma City, Orlando and Houston.

The Magic will choose between Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith .As it is, Memphis will have the 21st pick.

The NBA Draft is June 23.

