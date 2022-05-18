Advertise with Us
Grizzlies don’t get Lakers pick in NBA Draft Lottery

NBA Draft 2021 Preview
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Memphis Grizzlies aren’t in the NBA Draft Lottery, thanks to their second-best record in the association, it’s still good to know what the competition is doing. 

The Lakers didn’t win enough games for the Griz to get their pick, which ends up being eighth overall.

That goes to New Orleans via an earlier trade.

The Grizz would’ve gotten it if it fell outside the Top 10. The Lottery comes down to Sacramento, Oklahoma City, Orlando and Houston.

The Magic will choose between Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith .As it is, Memphis will have the 21st pick.

The NBA Draft is June 23.

Redbirds go long in win at Gwinnett
Jeran Jackson Jr.
Long list of improvements ahead for Jeran Jackson Jr.
Jaren Jackson
Jackson Jr. named finalist for Social Justice Champion Award
Grizzlies players give their final remarks on the 2021-2022 NBA season before heading into...
Closing remarks, Grizzlies reflect on their electric season