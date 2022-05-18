Friends remember Mallory Morgan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Police search for suspects in a deadly Midtown shooting, friends of victim Mallory Morgan are remembering a woman they call a “firecracker.”

Morgan, 27, was shot and killed on Poplar Avenue near the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments early Thursday morning.

Mallory’s friends spoke with our sister station in Knoxville, Tennessee about the woman they had known since high school.

They said Mallory had a huge heart and was always up for good times.

“I’ve seen so many people... people I don’t think any of us even know, I don’t know, that are posting on social media right now that ‘she was my best friend’ and I believe every single one of them,” said Katie Overton.

Police have yet made an arrest in connection to Mallory’s murder.

If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.