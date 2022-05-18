Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Friends remember Mallory Morgan

Friends remember Mallory Morgan
Friends remember Mallory Morgan(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Police search for suspects in a deadly Midtown shooting, friends of victim Mallory Morgan are remembering a woman they call a “firecracker.”

Morgan, 27, was shot and killed on Poplar Avenue near the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments early Thursday morning.

Mallory’s friends spoke with our sister station in Knoxville, Tennessee about the woman they had known since high school.

They said Mallory had a huge heart and was always up for good times.

“I’ve seen so many people... people I don’t think any of us even know, I don’t know, that are posting on social media right now that ‘she was my best friend’ and I believe every single one of them,” said Katie Overton.

Police have yet made an arrest in connection to Mallory’s murder.

If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
Man dies after being run over while lying in roadway, police say
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Anthony Johnson charged with promoting prostitution
Police: Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution’
This couple was charged with TennCare fraud
Rutherford County couple charged with TennCare fraud

Latest News

Memphis NAACP condemns Buffalo mass shooting, asks lawmakers to take action
Memphis NAACP condemns Buffalo mass shooting, asks lawmakers to take action
Child hospitalized due to formula shortage released
Site of future solar farm near Walls, Mississippi
300 new jobs coming to DeSoto County as part of solar project
What to do in an active shooter situation
What to do in an active shooter situation