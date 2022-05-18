Watch Live: Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Family Dollar will close its distribution center in West Memphis.
The news comes months after a Food & Drug Administration investigation unveiled unsanitary conditions at the facility, including contaminated food, cosmetics and medications. Plus, more than a thousand rats were found.
The discovery shuttered Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee for weeks.
The 850,000-square feet facility opened in 1994 and distributes across the Mid-South. The move impacts about 300 employees.
The building will continue shipping to stores until the end of June.
Inventory transfers to other distribution centers will be completed in August.
A Family Dollar spokesperson issues the following statement on the closure:
A letter from the Vice President of Dollar Tree/Family Dollar to Mayor McClendon:
