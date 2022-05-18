Watch Live: Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Family Dollar will close its distribution center in West Memphis.

The news comes months after a Food & Drug Administration investigation unveiled unsanitary conditions at the facility, including contaminated food, cosmetics and medications. Plus, more than a thousand rats were found.

The discovery shuttered Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee for weeks.

The 850,000-square feet facility opened in 1994 and distributes across the Mid-South. The move impacts about 300 employees.

The building will continue shipping to stores until the end of June.

Inventory transfers to other distribution centers will be completed in August.

A Family Dollar spokesperson issues the following statement on the closure:

Like most companies, we regularly assess our operational footprint to ensure we are running our business in the most effective and responsible way. As a result of that process, we determined the nearly 30-year-old facility in West Memphis would not be adequate to allow us to continue serving the needs and requirements of our stores and customers served by the distribution center. This was a difficult decision we did not take lightly, especially because of our outstanding team in West Memphis, our relationship with the community, and the partnership we have had with the State of Arkansas since 1994. We are committed to treating impacted associates fairly and respectfully, and we are doing everything we can to support them with their transitions, including providing severance plans to those who are eligible, as well as offering outplacement services and employee assistance programs.

A letter from the Vice President of Dollar Tree/Family Dollar to Mayor McClendon:

