Watch Live: Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Family Dollar will close its distribution center in West Memphis.

The news comes months after a Food & Drug Administration investigation unveiled unsanitary conditions at the facility, including contaminated food, cosmetics and medications. Plus, more than a thousand rats were found.

The discovery shuttered Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee for weeks.

The 850,000-square feet facility opened in 1994 and distributes across the Mid-South. The move impacts about 300 employees.

The building will continue shipping to stores until the end of June.

Inventory transfers to other distribution centers will be completed in August.

A Family Dollar spokesperson issues the following statement on the closure:

A letter from the Vice President of Dollar Tree/Family Dollar to Mayor McClendon:

Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center
Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center(Family Dollar)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

