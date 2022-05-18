Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
May. 18, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s series on youth violence, along with tragic the mass shooting in Buffalo, NY.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

