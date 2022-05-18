Community group focuses on keeping youth out of trouble this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the end of the school year just days away, some community members are wondering how to keep young people out of trouble.

Law enforcement experts say when teens are out of school, day after day, week after week, it can lead to trouble.

That’s why community leaders say their work is so critical this time of year.

Law enforcement experts say crime tends to spike too, in part because teens are out of school and have less structure and supervision.

“They don’t have anything to do. They’re bored,” said Nina Allen-Johnson, the executive administrator of Memphis Gun Down. “We like to help combat that boredom.”

Memphis Gun Down formed a decade ago and focuses on providing young people with activities over the summer.

Allen-Johnson says they’ve had great success keeping young people, especially those between ages 16 and 24, out of trouble.

“We have seen very low crime numbers in the areas where we are actually conducting programming,” said Allen-Johnson.

Action News 5 checked the city’s data and found violent crimes like homicide, aggravated assault and robberies fell last summer after rising during the first year of the pandemic.

“I’d like to think we had something to do with that,” said Allen-Johnson. “I like to think that the Memphis Gun Down organization as a whole was impactful and that we did have something to do with the fact that the numbers were lower.”

But Action News 5 found some types of crime spiked last summer, like carjackings, which jumped 43% last year, according to the Memphis Data Hub. Carjackings are up to 62% this year (since Jan. 1).

MPD says some of the carjackings have been committed by teens.

For people like Allen-Johnson, it’s another reason to continue their work.

She even has dreams of expanding.

“We are going in a direction where we will have something going all year long in order to help with this gun violence situation,” Allen-Johnson.

This summer, Memphis Gun Down will be holding events at several churches.

Those churches include GCT, Pursuit of God, Mt. Vernon Westwood, Riverside Baptist and St. Paul.

Action News 5 also reached out to the mayor’s office and Memphis Police to see what other ways they’re working to help prevent violence this summer but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.