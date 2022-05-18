Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Child hospitalized due to formula shortage released

(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South child who was being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for complications brought on by the formula shortage has been released from the hospital.

Le Bonheur officials tell us the toddler-aged child was released Tuesday.

Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Corkins treated that child and a preschool-aged child. He said both are living with intestinal conditions and require special formula in their diets.

The children were admitted to Le Bonheur for treatment after their particular formula became impossible to find on store shelves.

The preschool-aged child remains in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
Man dies after being run over while lying in roadway, police say
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Anthony Johnson charged with promoting prostitution
Police: Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution’
This couple was charged with TennCare fraud
Rutherford County couple charged with TennCare fraud

Latest News

Site of future solar farm near Walls, Mississippi
300 new jobs coming to DeSoto County as part of solar project
What to do in an active shooter situation
What to do in an active shooter situation
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 17, 2022
Host Pat Sajak (L), contestant Nancy Kaufman, actress Paige Hemmis, contestant Susan Moran, tv...
Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis