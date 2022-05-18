Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A home surveillance system caught a possible suspect leaving a scene where a woman was shot to death in her vehicle.

Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call on Print Avenue on November 11, 2021.

On arrival, officers found a woman shot inside her white Jeep Cherokee. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The surveillance camera shows a possible suspect leaving the scene on foot around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.