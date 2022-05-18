Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A home surveillance system caught a possible suspect leaving a scene where a woman was shot to death in her vehicle.
Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call on Print Avenue on November 11, 2021.
On arrival, officers found a woman shot inside her white Jeep Cherokee. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The surveillance camera shows a possible suspect leaving the scene on foot around the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
