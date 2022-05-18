901 FC dominates USL Team of Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pitch is definitely the place to be for Memphis 901 FC so far this spring.

The Boys in Blue are off to their best start in franchise history heading into Wednesday night’s game against L.A. Galaxy Two at AutoZone Park and as the team does well, so do the individual players.

The 901 placed two players on the USL’s Team of the Week Roster, plus have another earn honorable mention for the team’s win over Indy 11 at the Zone.

Defender Zach Carrol scored the opening goal in the match Saturday night, completing beautiful ball team movement with the volley in the box in the 34th minute into play.

He was also six of six winning 1v1 duels and five of five on Aerials with six clearances.

Midfielder Aaron Mollow was impressive at his center mid spot completing 43 of 48 passes, and creating numerous chances in the 2-1 win over Indy.

And Jeremy Kelly earns a spot on the USL Team of Week Bench, Kelly notched an assist on Laurent Kissiedou’s goal, with pass over the top of the Indy Eleven defense.

It was his fourth assist of the season and is tied for the most assists in USL Championship.

901 FC is currently in 4th place in the 36-team USL Championship with a 6-1-2 record.

They next host L.A. Galaxy 2 Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

First touch is at 7 p.m.

