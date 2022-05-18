2 teens, 13 and 15, charged in string of carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested two teens in connection with a string of recent carjackings.

The first happened just before noon on May 16.

Officers were called to a scene at Michaels on Giacosa Place where two victims had gotten into a vehicle and the driver’s door was pulled open. The suspect had a gun and ordered the victims to give them the keys. The two victims ran back into the store as they drove away.

The second carjacking happened hours later at Oak Court Mall. Officers were told the victim was approached by a person pointing a gun at her. The suspect got into the vehicle and escaped the scene.

Officers later located the second stolen vehicle at the corner of Chelsea Avenue and University Street. They attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver tried to escape, lost control and spun.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody. A second suspect, a 13-year-old boy, was taken into custody soon afterward on Merchant Street.

The 15-year-old is charged with 3 counts of carjacking, using a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and evading arrest in an automobile.

The 13-year-old is charged with 3 counts of carjacking, using a firearm during a dangerous felony and aggravated assault.

