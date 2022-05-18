2 suspects wanted in connection to dollar store robberies in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are working to find two suspects responsible for robbing two dollar stores in Whitehaven within three miles of each other.

The first armed robbery happened at Family Dollar on Neely Road around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say a man entered the store posing as a shopper after walking around the store. He waited for customers to leave before approaching the register and demanding money from both cash registers and the safe.

He left the store with an undetermined amount of cash and merchandise and met another man outside. According to Memphis Police Department, the second suspect exited the store before the robbery occurred.

The two then fled the scene and arrived at the Dollar Tree on South Third Street where another armed robbery occurred around 8:22 p.m.

This time, the second suspect is accused of picking up a bucket and assisting the first suspect with collecting money from the register.

The suspects were last seen on foot heading south on South Third Street.

The first suspect is a Black male, 5′11, 150 pounds, thin build, wearing a gray baseball cap, New England Patriots face mask, gray sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. He was armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is a Black male, 5′9, 140 pounds, thin build, wearing a black face mask not covering his face, a black Nike hoodie with the words “JUST DO IT” on the front in white letters, dark pants and brown shoes.

If you know anything about these robberies, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

