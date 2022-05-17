Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to the return of heat and humidity this week

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will allow a surge of warm air and Gulf moisture to filter into the Mid-South for the rest of the week increasing humidity and pushing temperatures well above average.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a breezy Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, afternoon highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and muggy with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs again in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a a shower along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

