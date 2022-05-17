Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say

The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast Wichita beauty supply store and defecated in the middle of an aisle.(Wichita Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Gray News) – A woman defecated in the middle of an aisle at a beauty supply store in Kansas, ruining several wigs in the process, according to police.

The Wichita Police Department said the suspect has been identified, thanks to the help of the public, but they did not confirm if she was in custody.

Police said the incident happened May 10, writing in a Facebook post that “the defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result.”

The business owners wanted the public’s help in identifying the woman because they want to pursue criminal charges against her.

Police said the incident was captured on video surveillance, but “for the good of all of you, we are not posting the footage of the offending fecal assault.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
Man dies after being run over while lying in roadway, police say
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Anthony Johnson charged with promoting prostitution
Police: Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution’
This couple was charged with TennCare fraud
Rutherford County couple charged with TennCare fraud

Latest News

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch the jury arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
Haley Taylor Schlitz, 19, is the youngest person to ever graduate from Southern Methodist...
This 19-year-old just became her university’s youngest-ever law school graduate
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban