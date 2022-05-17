Advertise with Us
Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis

Host Pat Sajak (L), contestant Nancy Kaufman, actress Paige Hemmis, contestant Susan Moran, tv...
Host Pat Sajak (L), contestant Nancy Kaufman, actress Paige Hemmis, contestant Susan Moran, tv personality Jeff Probst, contestant Nick Giovine and actress Alison Sweeney (R) make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of celebrity week on "Wheel of Fortune" hosted by People Magazine. The taped shows will air the week of November 12 to celebrate the shows 25th anniversary in New York, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)(Peter Kramer | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wheel of Fortune is bringing a new live show to the Bluff City.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will give people a chance to experience the game show in person at the Orpheum Theater.

Guests can audition to go on stage a compete, with a replica of the iconic wheel.

They can solve puzzles and win prizes like $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii.

Audience members will also be selected to win cash or prizes.

The Orpheum show will be Tuesday, September 13. You can get tickets by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

