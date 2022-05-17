Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wheel of Fortune is bringing a new live show to the Bluff City.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will give people a chance to experience the game show in person at the Orpheum Theater.

Guests can audition to go on stage a compete, with a replica of the iconic wheel.

They can solve puzzles and win prizes like $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii.

Audience members will also be selected to win cash or prizes.

The Orpheum show will be Tuesday, September 13. You can get tickets by clicking here.

