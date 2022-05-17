Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to spotlight activities for the kids to celebrate Juneteenth coming up in June, including a majorettes showcase Saturday, June 18.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

