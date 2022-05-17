WATCH: NAACP Memphis branch condemns Buffalo mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NAACP Memphis branch is condemning the mass shooting that happened this weekend in Buffalo, New York, that targeted Black people.

The group is calling for change.

“It is past time that we have an honest conversation about the normalizing of hate and open warfare on some Americans in this country. Congress refuses to pass sensible gun legislation which would make such mass killings like the one carried out on Saturday more difficult but instead focus on stripping away a woman’s right to decide what she think is best for her body and not protecting the voting rights of its citizens,” a statement released Monday night reads.

