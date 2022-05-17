Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

WATCH: NAACP Memphis branch condemns Buffalo mass shooting

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NAACP Memphis branch is condemning the mass shooting that happened this weekend in Buffalo, New York, that targeted Black people.

The group is calling for change.

“It is past time that we have an honest conversation about the normalizing of hate and open warfare on some Americans in this country. Congress refuses to pass sensible gun legislation which would make such mass killings like the one carried out on Saturday more difficult but instead focus on stripping away a woman’s right to decide what she think is best for her body and not protecting the voting rights of its citizens,” a statement released Monday night reads.

Watch here:

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
Man dies after being run over while lying in roadway, police say
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Anthony Johnson charged with promoting prostitution
Police: Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution’
This couple was charged with TennCare fraud
Rutherford County couple charged with TennCare fraud

Latest News

Diego Glay
KFC employee helps alleged kidnapping victim after she slips him note
Michael Rimmer (L) and Michael Rimmer Jr. (R)
Father, son arrested after drug package discovered in mail
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man deputies chased on I-26 early Monday morning...
Memphis man killed after high-speed chase in S.C.
6 questions you need to answer to age well