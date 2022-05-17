Unseasonably warm weather pattern continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry pattern is in place thanks to high pressure over region. The high will move east today, allowing a southerly flow to return by midweek bringing heat and humidity back to the area. Another pleasant afternoon is on tap with highs in the mid 80s with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy each day with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Our next big system arrives Saturday as a slow-moving cold front moves across the Mid-South, bring rain and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures to finish the weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows near 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

