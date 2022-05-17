Advertise with Us
Report rapid, at-home COVID-19 test results to Shelby County Health Dept. portal

(Mecklenburg County/Twitter)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County residents who have used at-home COVID-19 test kits now have a way to report their results online.

The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) created the Rapid Test Result (RTR) submission link, which can also be accessed on the health department’s COVID-19 website.

Guidance on what to do if you test positive or negative is provided upon submission of the result.

Residents without internet access can report their rapid test results by calling the SCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 901-222-MASK.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

