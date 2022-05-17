Mothers turning to websites to find formula

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mothers are now turning to website tips and tricks to order baby formula from other countries, but some moms explain that you may not need an online hack.

Posts on Facebook and Twitter detail how mothers can change their Amazon search location to get baby formula shipped from Canada to their front door, but experts said this may not work.

Baby formula shortages still have grocery store shelves empty, and with empty shelves, mothers are now turning to groups online for answers.

“I recently saw a few posts that there are moms, you know moms, we get everything from Amazon these days, that they are trying to change their shipping to Canada or go to the Canada site,” Nashville mother Shannon Bettencourt said.

Bettencourt is talking about posts with step-by-step instructions on how mothers can order baby formula from Canada and have it shipped to their home in the U.S. After following those steps, Bettencourt and many others hit a wall.

“That wasn’t working,” she said.

Barbara Talbert, who works for Nashville Birth and Babies, said mothers cannot order baby formula from Canada by just switching their settings. Talbert said people run into restrictions.

“People wind up going down all of these different avenues and just wind up back where they were, frustrated and unable to find the resources that they need,” Talbert said.

To help with the frustration, Bettencourt made a post of her own telling mothers where she got her formula.

“I had done a lot of research and decided to import some organic formula from Europe,” Bettencourt said.

After linking websites she used to find baby formula, Bettencourt said she hopes her posts make a difference.

“I hope that it can help with any anxiety and worry and that it can subside some of the fears parents are having,” Bettencourt said.

While mothers fight to find solutions for the baby formula shortage, experts advise them to keep an eye out for misleading online posts.

