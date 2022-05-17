Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis man sentenced to over 10 years for fentanyl distribution

Fentanyl
Fentanyl(DEA)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge sentenced a Memphis man to 125 months in prison over drug distribution.

Jerry Moore, 36, faces charges of possession of ammunition as well as possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Moore was arrested after a traffic stop when Memphis police officers witnessed a drug deal at a gas station parking lot in August 2020.

Officers found 78.5 grams of marijuana, 5.6 grams of cocaine, 34.16 grams of methamphetamine, 13.979 grams of fentanyl, and ammunition in his vehicle.

While on release after the first arrest, Moore was again stopped by officers. This time, they discovered 30.73 grams of methamphetamine, 24.36 grams of marijuana, and 12. 39 grams of fentanyl.

Moore pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2022.

Prosecutors say Moore had a previous conviction of robbery and attempted voluntary manslaughter.

He will not be eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

