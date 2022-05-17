Memphis man killed after high-speed chase in S.C.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMC) - A Memphis man was killed after a high-speed chase in Charleston, South Carolina, WCSC reports.

Authorities say 27-year-old Ladarrius Christian from Memphis, Tennessee, died at the scene on I-26 eastbound at 1:16 a.m.

The pursuit began at approximately 1 a.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for reckless driving.

Deputies deployed stop sticks and the vehicle came to a stop in the westbound side of I-26, and they say the driver then ran away on foot across lanes of traffic.

As the driver ran away, he was struck by a civilian vehicle near the connector to Highway 52 and died at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality.

