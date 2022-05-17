Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Memphis man killed after high-speed chase in S.C.

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMC) - A Memphis man was killed after a high-speed chase in Charleston, South Carolina, WCSC reports.

Authorities say 27-year-old Ladarrius Christian from Memphis, Tennessee, died at the scene on I-26 eastbound at 1:16 a.m.

The pursuit began at approximately 1 a.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for reckless driving.

Deputies deployed stop sticks and the vehicle came to a stop in the westbound side of I-26, and they say the driver then ran away on foot across lanes of traffic.

As the driver ran away, he was struck by a civilian vehicle near the connector to Highway 52 and died at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
Man dies after being run over while lying in roadway, police say
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Anthony Johnson charged with promoting prostitution
Police: Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution’
This couple was charged with TennCare fraud
Rutherford County couple charged with TennCare fraud

Latest News

6 questions you need to answer to age well
How Livable is Memphis?
Report rapid, at-home COVID-19 test results to Shelby County Health Dept. portal
Weather
Spencer's Forecast