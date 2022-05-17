Advertise with Us
Memphis Greek Festival returns to the Mid-South this weekend

The festival will run Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 63rd annual Memphis Greek Festival returns to the Mid-South this weekend.

The festival is May 20-21 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 N. Highland St. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

The festival features a variety of Greek food options, including gyros, souvlakia (pork tenderloin), moussaka (eggplant casserole), spanakopita (spinach pie), pastitsio (Greek lasagna), marinated lamb chops, baklava and more than a dozen Greek pastries. Each dish is handmade with love by a small army of volunteers.

This family-friendly festival also includes music & dancing. Attendees will be able to see Athenian dance performances; sanctuary tours, a marketplace and bouncy houses will also be available.

Admission is $3 for adults and children ages 6 and up. Children under 5 are free.

