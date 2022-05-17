Man dies after shooting on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A homicide investigation is underway after police responded to a shooting near a busy Memphis intersection.

Investigators say a man was shot between Lamar Avenue and Pleasant Hill around 7 a.m. Tuesday. He died on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Information on this case can be reported at 901-528-CASH.

