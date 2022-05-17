Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
KFC employee helps alleged kidnapping victim after she slips him note

Diego Glay
Diego Glay(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Gabe Houston
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have charged a man with kidnapping and evading arrest after a woman left a note with a KFC restaurant employee telling them begging for help.

Police were called to KFC on Winchester Road after the employee called and reported the note. Officers made contact with a male and female fitting the description given by the KFC employee and identified the male as Diego Glay.

The female with him advised she was being held against her will and that she had been physically assaulted, threatened and that the male responsible was armed with a handgun.

Glay took off running when police attempted to question him but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. The victim advised police that she and Glay were in a domestic relationship and she attempted to leave him he took her phone away and began assaulting her.

Diego Glay remains in jail on a $35,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

