Jackson Jr. named finalist for Social Justice Champion Award

Jaren Jackson
Jaren Jackson(WMC)
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of five finalists for the NBA’s 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award.

Jackson was nominated by a committee alongside Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Reggie Bullock, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Minnesota Timberwolves center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet.

The winner will receive a $100,000 donation to a social justice organization of his choosing. The other nominees will receive a $25,000 on their behalf.

Jackson was selected for his initiatives that include providing custom masks to Black and brown families, supplying PPE to communities and providing meals to those working at COVID testing facilities.

He was also recognized for his work with the Nike Game Growers Program, which helps 7th and 8th grade girls playing more sports.

Other programs Jaren has assisted in include BET’s National Black Voters Day, Tennessee Secretary of State’s Your Vote Matters Campaign, and the Grizzlies’ #GrizzVotes campaign.

JJJ has chosen Rock the Vote to receive his donation.

