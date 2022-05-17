How Livable is Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AARP just released it’s 2022 Livability Index.

Rodney Harrell, PhD, AARP Vice President, Family, Home and Community joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Memphis scored.

The Index uses 50 national data sources − such as U.S. Census data − to measure 61 characteristics across seven categories: housing, neighborhood, transportation, environment, health, engagement, and opportunity.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

