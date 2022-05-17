Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
How Livable is Memphis?

AARP releases 2022 Livability Index
By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AARP just released it’s 2022 Livability Index.

Rodney Harrell, PhD, AARP Vice President, Family, Home and Community joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Memphis scored.

The Index uses 50 national data sources − such as U.S. Census data − to measure 61 characteristics across seven categories: housing, neighborhood, transportation, environment, health, engagement, and opportunity.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

