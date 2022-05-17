Advertise with Us
Gov. Reeves addresses Roe v. Wade

By Parker King
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Olive Branch, Miss. (WMC) - Fresh off a weekend of nationwide protests in support of abortion, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves addressed the U.S. Supreme Court controversy with his state at the center.

Governor Reeves was in Olive Branch touring Ardagh’s metal packaging plant and talking about economic development, when he spoke about Roe v. Wade.

Reeves believes Mississippi can be a state that leads by example when it comes to abortion reform.

Reeves called weekend demonstrations disappointing but not surprising.

If the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade becomes the official decision, Governor Reeves said abortion reform, or lack thereof, will be left up to voters and not a federal entity.

“Individual, elected legislatures in all 50 states will make that decision, based on what the constituencies in those states want,” said Governor Reeves.

The governor said he will continue to be an advocate for the unborn as this issue progresses.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

