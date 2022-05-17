Father, son arrested after drug package discovered in mail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father and son are both behind bars, accused of sending drugs through the mail.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Parcel Division investigated a package on May 16 that was sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

Inside the package was over 5 pounds of marijuana.

Detectives went to the recipient’s address listed on the package and conducted a search of the home.

Inside the home, detectives found over 400 grams of marijuana, a Glock 19 9mm, a Glock 29 10mm, a Glock 23 .40 cal with a Glock switch, a Ghost gun with a Glock switch, a Sig Sauer P365, an Anderson rifle .556 and more than $2,000.

In another room, detectives found 26 grams of marijuana, 52 suspected ecstasy pills, over 90 grams of THC brownies, a digital scale, a M&P body guard, a Smith & Wesson SD 9mm, a Charter Arms .38 special and a FED .762 Rifle.

Both Michael Rimmer and Michael Rimmer, Jr. were taken into custody.

The elder Rimmer is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell for ecstasy and marijuana, theft of property, and four counts of possessing a firearm during commission to commit a dangerous felony.

Rimmer, Jr. is charged with two counts theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell, six counts of possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony and nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

