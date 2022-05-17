Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Father, son arrested after drug package discovered in mail

Michael Rimmer (L) and Michael Rimmer Jr. (R)
Michael Rimmer (L) and Michael Rimmer Jr. (R)(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father and son are both behind bars, accused of sending drugs through the mail.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Parcel Division investigated a package on May 16 that was sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

Inside the package was over 5 pounds of marijuana.

Detectives went to the recipient’s address listed on the package and conducted a search of the home.

Inside the home, detectives found over 400 grams of marijuana, a Glock 19 9mm, a Glock 29 10mm, a Glock 23 .40 cal with a Glock switch, a Ghost gun with a Glock switch, a Sig Sauer P365, an Anderson rifle .556 and more than $2,000.

In another room, detectives found 26 grams of marijuana, 52 suspected ecstasy pills, over 90 grams of THC brownies, a digital scale, a M&P body guard, a Smith & Wesson SD 9mm, a Charter Arms .38 special and a FED .762 Rifle.

Both Michael Rimmer and Michael Rimmer, Jr. were taken into custody.

The elder Rimmer is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell for ecstasy and marijuana, theft of property, and four counts of possessing a firearm during commission to commit a dangerous felony.

Rimmer, Jr. is charged with two counts theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell, six counts of possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony and nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

