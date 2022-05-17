Advertise with Us
Environmental specialist shares how your environment impacts stroke risk

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An environment specialist is sharing how your environment can impact your risk for a stroke.

Environmental Specialist Douglas Mulhull joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top causes and risk factors of strokes that we tend to overlook, including where you live.

In fact, Mulhull said strokes are more common among low-income communities due to higher levels of stress from financial instability.

Mulhull also addressed how toxic metals increase your risk of stroke, like lead and cadmium.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

