Environmental specialist shares how your environment impacts stroke risk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An environment specialist is sharing how your environment can impact your risk for a stroke.

Environmental Specialist Douglas Mulhull joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top causes and risk factors of strokes that we tend to overlook, including where you live.

In fact, Mulhull said strokes are more common among low-income communities due to higher levels of stress from financial instability.

Mulhull also addressed how toxic metals increase your risk of stroke, like lead and cadmium.

