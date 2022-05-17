Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed this cute little creature.

If you are wondering what it is, you aren’t the only one.

Zoo officials say it’s a spotted fanaloka, which is a lesser-known carnivore from Madagascar. He was born on April 29.

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)

The zoo said he’s the first spotted fanaloka to be born in the U.S.

For now, the pup and his parents are living life behind the scenes at the zoo.

There’s been no word on when they’ll be available for their public debut.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
Man dies after being run over while lying in roadway, police say
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Anthony Johnson charged with promoting prostitution
Police: Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution’
Leanthony Kiser charged with first-degree murder
19-year-old charged with murder in attempt to shoot family member after an argument

Latest News

Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race
Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race
Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by...
COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say
How Livable is Memphis?
Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame