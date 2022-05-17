Bottom Line: Getting the right table for you

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Tablets have been around for a while, and many people love them for reading, surfing the web, and emailing. If you need something in between a phone and a laptop, Consumer Reports has some tips for finding the right tablet at the right price.

If you’re looking for a tablet to surf the web or for your kids to watch videos, the good news is you don’t have to spend a lot.

There are a couple of nice options under $100. That’s right—under $100! That includes the CR-recommended Amazon Fire HD 8 (32 gigabytes) for about $90. It has an 8-inch screen, expandable storage, and an impressive battery life of more than 15 hours.

An even less expensive option is the older Amazon Fire 7 (16GB) for about $50. With a 6.9-inch screen, it’s lightweight and is a decent choice for checking email or reading the news.

Both of these Amazon tablets allow restricted profiles for kids, which makes them a great option for families.

That’s also true for Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy Tab A 8.0 WiFi (32GB) for about $130. It’s one of the best tablets under $300 in CR’s exclusive ratings. It has a good 8-inch display, and received an Excellent score for predicted reliability.

Or if you want something a little larger, consider last year’s Apple iPad (64GB) for about $330. It has a high-quality 10.2-inch display and has excellent speed for everyday tasks.

These are great little tablets that earn Excellent scores in almost every category, including owner satisfaction and performance.

If you need more of a workhorse tablet, one that might even replace a laptop for tasks like video editing, and you have some money to burn, consider the top-of-the-line model, Apple’s iPad Pro (128GB) with a 12.9-inch screen for about $1,100. It’s faster than most other tablets in CR’s ratings. It takes excellent photos and video, has a top-quality display, and is very easy to use.

One thing to keep in mind when choosing a tablet: Not all app stores are created equal. Both Google and Apple’s app stores have much more to offer than what’s available for Fire OS.

