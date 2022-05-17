Bluff City Life: Fri., 13 May
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
John Daniel | Heart Transplant Survivor & business Accelerator Sponsor | empoweredtoserve.org/midsouth
Juneteenth the Musical: A Celebration of Freedom
Telisa Franklin | Event Founder & Organizer for Memphis Juneteenth Festival | memphisjuneteenth.com
Tia Smith | Actor for Young Actors Guild | yagmemphis.com
The Legend of Joe Baldwin & Maco Light
Create a Crawfish Boil At-Home
Brian Reaves | Chief Belonging, Diversity & Equity Officer | UKG | ukg.com/closethegap
Jessica Berman | Commissioner | National Women’s Soccer League
Simple Steps to Fight Climate Change
Sheila Bonini | Sustainablity Expert and SVP of Partnerships for Would Wildlife Fund | worldwildlife.org | tide.com
