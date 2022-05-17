Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Fri., 13 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Mid-South Hero: Jim West

Click to nominate a Mid-South Hero.

Paws for People

Memphis Business Accelerator

John Daniel | Heart Transplant Survivor & business Accelerator Sponsor | empoweredtoserve.org/midsouth

Juneteenth the Musical: A Celebration of Freedom

Telisa Franklin | Event Founder & Organizer for Memphis Juneteenth Festival | memphisjuneteenth.com

Tia Smith | Actor for Young Actors Guild | yagmemphis.com

The Legend of Joe Baldwin & Maco Light

Create a Crawfish Boil At-Home

Closing the Gender Pay Gap

Brian Reaves | Chief Belonging, Diversity & Equity Officer | UKG | ukg.com/closethegap

Jessica Berman | Commissioner | National Women’s Soccer League

Simple Steps to Fight Climate Change

Sheila Bonini | Sustainablity Expert and SVP of Partnerships for Would Wildlife Fund | worldwildlife.org | tide.com

