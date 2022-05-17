Another nice day, but temperatures and humidity are on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry pattern is in place thanks to high pressure over region. The high will move east today, allowing a southerly flow to return by midweek bringing heat and humidity back to the area. Our main weather arrives arrives Saturday as a slow-moving cold front moves across the Mid-South, bring rain and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures to finish the weekend.

NORMAL HIGH: 82

NORMAL LOW: 62

TODAY: Another pleasant day is on tap. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy each day with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows near 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

