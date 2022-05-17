6 questions you need to answer to age well

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A study by Home Instead found that 1 in 6 Americans would rather have a colonoscopy than make tough decisions and end-of-life plans.

Blaire Draughon, aging expert with Home Instead, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to begin those difficult conversations.

Draughon said Home Instead developed a resource guide calling “Elderoscopy” to help seniors and their families in Memphis navigate through this discussion with 6 conversation starter questions.

1. Where would I live to live out my senior years?

2. What lifestyle do I desire as I grow older?

3. How do I plan to stay healthy as I age?

4. If I find myself single, what will I do?

5. How do I see myself getting around if I can no longer drive?

6. How do I want my final years to look for me and my family?

