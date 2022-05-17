Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 injured in overnight shooting near East Memphis

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Police say the man was shot on Given Avenue near East Memphis around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

