1 injured in overnight shooting near East Memphis
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
Police say the man was shot on Given Avenue near East Memphis around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
