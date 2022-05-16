Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Teens can now take driver’s license written test online


Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is now allowing anyone between the ages of...
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is now allowing anyone between the ages of 15 and 17 to take the driver's written test taken online.(Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If your teen between the ages of 15 and 17 is ready to get their drivers license, they can now take the written test at home.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the test is now online. A parent or guardian has to supervise the teen.

The test can be taken twice. If the teen fails twice, you have to go to a Driver Services Center to take it in person.

To take the test online, you must have access to the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) App. Click to access the proctor instructions for the online test.

