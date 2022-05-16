Rutherford County couple charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials announced that two people were charged Friday with TennCare fraud and allegedly giving false information.

The Office of Inspector General said with the help of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested Phillip Johnson, 45, and his girlfriend Dusty Brown, 45, of Rutherford County for TennCare fraud.

Investigators said Brown allegedly provided false documents and statements to the state where Johnson’s son was living. The statements resulted in TennCare paying more than $8,440 in fees and claims on behalf of Johnson.

Authorities said Johnson was also charged with theft of services in addition to his fraud charges. Both charges are considered class D felonies.

“Truthful and accurate household composition reporting is the responsibility of TennCare recipients,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “When recipients provide false information, they will be investigated to ensure that they are held accountable.”

