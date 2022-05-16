Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Ric Flair returns to the ring

Ric Flair announced he's returning to the ring for a final match.
Ric Flair announced he's returning to the ring for a final match.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair is getting back in the ring.

The 73-year-old announced Monday morning, May 16 he will have his last match in Nashville, Tennessee on July 31.

The 16-time world champion has recently shared video of himself taking bumps on social media.

“The Nature Boy” will wear a new custom robe for his final walk to the wrestling ring.

Flair’s opponent has not yet been announced.

Tickets for Ric Flair’s last match go on sale May 27.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
GRAPHIC: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Escaped inmate captured by Tunica County Sheriff’s Office
Escaped inmate captured by Tunica County Sheriff’s Office
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
WCBCC Grand Champions decided

Latest News

Investigators are searching for a person of interest in connection to a fire that destroyed...
Investigators seek ‘person of interest’ in arson at east Memphis church
Gov. Reeves tours new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch
WATCH: Gov. Reeves touts new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch
Donyale Lee
Man charged after club shooting
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is now allowing anyone between the ages of...
Teens can now take driver’s license written test online
Gov. Reeves tours new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch
Gov. Reeves tours new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch