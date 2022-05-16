Advertise with Us
Police: Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution’

Anthony Johnson charged with promoting prostitution
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested last week after he allegedly told an undercover detective she had “potential” to be a prostitute.

According to an affidavit, 32-year-old Anthony Johnson was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution Thursday.

After receiving a call from someone reporting Johnson, detectives with the Memphis vice/narcotics team conducted an undercover operation in the area of Summer Avenue and Lester Street.

During the investigation, Johnson reportedly walked up to the undercover detective and said he wanted to “take her to Lamar where she could make some real money,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators say he also offered to put her photos on a website advertising prostitution.

He was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.

