Police: Deadly hit-and-run on Summer Avenue
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help with a hit-and-run investigation.

Police say 37-year-old James Jones was killed last night while crossing Summer Avenue near Graham street.

Investigators say the suspect drove away in a dark colored 2006 or 2007 Acura with tinted windows.

The vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

