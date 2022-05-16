Police: Deadly hit-and-run on Summer Avenue
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help with a hit-and-run investigation.
Police say 37-year-old James Jones was killed last night while crossing Summer Avenue near Graham street.
Investigators say the suspect drove away in a dark colored 2006 or 2007 Acura with tinted windows.
The vehicle will likely have front-end damage.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.