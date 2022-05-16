Advertise with Us
One man shot, killed on West Levi Road
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on West Levi Road Sunday evening.

Police say that one man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information has been given at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

