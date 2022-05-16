Man dies after being run over while lying in roadway, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one person dead Friday night.

According to preliminary information, officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the area of Riverdale Road and Hunt Club Road around 9:39 p.m. where they found a man who had been run over.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Demarco Watt.

Police say he was struck by an unknown vehicle while lying in the roadway.

The suspect fled the scene heading south on Riverdale Road and will possibly have front-end damage ot the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

