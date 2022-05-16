Man charged after club shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a man who’s now charged after a shooting at Club Memphis.

The shooting happened on Sunday, April 24 at the club on Park Avenue.

Vincent Lasane Jr. was shot and killed. Two others were shot but survived.

Donyale Lee was identified as the suspect for the shooting.

According to police documents, Lee was escorted out of the club after an altercation with the security guards. After leaving, he threatened to “shoot the club up.”

About 10 minutes later, the shooting happened. Police believe Lee was driving a vehicle with the shooter as a passenger.

Lee is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder and two counts of facilitation of attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.