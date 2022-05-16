Advertise with Us
LIVE: Gov. Reeves tours new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is touring a new facility in Olive Branch.

He’s at Ardagh Metal Packaging’s new 490,965-square-foot facility.

Ardagh specializes in metal beverage cans that are sustainable and recyclable.

